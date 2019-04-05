Big blunder of wrong prisoners pardoned by Uhuru revealed!

President Uhuru Kenyatta pardoned dangerous criminals at the coast after their names were mistakenly put on the list of those slated to be pardoned.

Coast security officials claim that the criminals have already been pardoned and released from Jail.

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata on Friday told disclosed that the lawbreakers had already been released back to society when they actually belonged in jail.

He was, however, elusive to explain how many had been let loose.

“The ex-prisoners have already resumed their works of crime and are wreaking havoc all across the coastal region, ” Elungata revealed while addressing the public at Mkunguni square in Lamu town.

He also stated that the police were already tracking the criminals down to re-arrest them and send them back to jail to complete their initial jail terms in full.