Big blow to DCJ Mwilu as Queen’s counsel Khawar Qureshi allowed to prosecute her fraud case

The High Court has dismissed an application by DCJ Philomena Mwilu seeking to bar Queen’s counsel Khawar Qureshi from prosecuting her fraud case.

The court has said the Queen’s Counsel was properly appointed to appear in the proceedings.

Queens Counsel Qureshi has complied with all requirements needed for him to be issued with a certificate to practise in Kenya, the Judiciary has said. In a letter dated January 14, Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi says, “We confirm there is no other compliance on the part of Professor Khawar Qureshi in regard to issuance of a practicing certificate.”

She was responding to a letter by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions dated January 9.

DPP Noordin Haji was notifying the registrar about a special license issued to Qureshi by the Attorney General following his appointment.

Qureshi paid Sh400 admission fee as is required under the Advocates Act before being allowed to prosecute Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu’s corruption case.

Lawyer representing Mwilu had wanted him barred from the case.