Bhang smoker resists arrest, cuts police with Panga in Migori county

An Administration Police officer stationed in Awendo police station is nursing assault injuries inflicted by a bhang smoker who resisted arrest.

The officer was walking to the police station when he met the man smoking bhang openly in the evening.

A witness said that the man had gone to buy vegetable, for supper and started smoking bhang when leaving stating that he was above the law.

When the officer tried to arrest the suspect he pulled out a sharp panga from his inner cloathes and stacked him on the head, neck and upper limbs.

According to Migori County police Commander Joseph Nthenge the officer whose name is withheld was not armed during the incident, but was wearing official uniform.

“The officer was on his way back to the station when he mat the assailant smoking weed on the street, but when he ask him why he was smoking the weed on the street the man drew his machete from his jacket and start cutting the officer on the head,” he said.

He was rushed to Awendo sub-county hospital where he is in a stable condition as a manhunt for the suspect is on.