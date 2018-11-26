Anti-corruption Court hands EX-Education ministry HR a painful fine over office misuse

Haunting is real, and the former Education ministry Human resource officer could not hide from this! Grace Omollo has been handed a fine to the tune of Sh 750,000 by the Anti-Corruption Court for abuse of office. Do you know that this is in incident that happened six years ago?

Count II- Abuse of office – appointment of persons who were neither hortlisted for interview nor successful for employment after the interviews- A fine of Kshs 750,000 in default one year imprisonment @BreakingNewsKE @dailynation @citizentvkenya @TheStarKenya @StandardKenya — EACC (@EACCKenya) November 26, 2018

Well, the 53 year Old Omollo was accused of giving letters to people who had not been shortlisted for interviews for vacant posts in the ministry in 2011.

In 2011 @EACCKenya received allegations of irregular recruitment of staff at the Ministry of Education. @EACCKenya investigated and @ODPP_KE gave consent to charge Grace Aoko Omolo, former HR Director with four counts of abuse of office in relation to the recruitment. — EACC (@EACCKenya) November 26, 2018

On November 22, the court found her guilty of two counts of abuse of office.

“The Anti-Corruption Court convicted Grace Omolo on two counts. She was fined Sh750,000 or, in default, serve one-year imprisonment,” the EACC said on Twitter.

Anti Corruption Court on 22th November, 2018 convicted Grace Omolo on two counts : Count I -Abuse of office- appointment of persons not shortlisted- A fine of Kshs 750,000 in default one year imprisonment @BreakingNewsKE @dailynation @citizentvkenya @TheStarKenya @StandardKenya — EACC (@EACCKenya) November 26, 2018

The internal audit department had raised concern that the list of successful candidates advertised in the print media on June 23, 2010, contained 436 names of individuals who had not applied or were not shortlisted for positions.

Allegations raised and forwarded to @EACC by the Internal Audit Department, Ministry were: 1. list of successful candidates advertised in the print media on 23rd June, 2010 contained 436 names of individuals who had not applied or were not shortlisted for respective positions. — EACC (@EACCKenya) November 26, 2018

Some 344 individuals were given appointment letters, yet they were not on the list of successful candidates.

“The 239 candidates who were successful after the interview were not appointed,” the EACC said.

Omolo is also accused of replacing 60 successful candidates recommended by the panel that interviewed drivers.

They were replaced by people who were either not shortlisted for interview, did not attend the interview or were disqualified by the panel.