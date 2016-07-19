Anti-Corruption Boss Philip Kinisu REFUSES to RESIGN after Expoze of involvement in NYS SCANDAL



EACC chairman Philip Kinisu has said he will not resign based on claims his company was involved in the Sh791 million National Youth Service scandal.

Kinisu’s company, Esaki Limited, was awarded Sh35.4 million tenders for the supply of various items to the NYS from October 2014 to November 2015.

The Nation reported the company was paid Sh19 million for boreholes on October 10 and Sh11.5 three days later for the supply of borehole machines.

The chairman rubbished claims his company was involved in the NYS scandal saying it wins and loses tenders much like any other.

“My resignation today would set a terrible precedent. I cannot act on information I know to be false. Until I am shown what I know is not true to be true, I will not resign,” he said.

“Any company has a right to do business with a government institution. I am not aware of any law that prevents any Kenyan from doing business with the government.”

Kinisu further said all of his company’s contracts are from open tenders or requests for quotations, and added that he won them before joining the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

He also noted he has not seen any evidence showing he interfered with investigations concerning the firm and the youth agency.

“As far as investigations are concerned there are elaborate procedures. There is no evidence that I, as the head of the institution, interfered in any way with the NYS investigation,” he said.

“Yet as I speak to you right now we have been tried and convicted in the court of public opinion. You will see characteristics of witch-hunt which has been orchestrated to intimidate me.”

Kinisu, who addressed a press conference in Nairobi on Tuesday, said damage was being done even as he spoke.

He said the allegations against him were being peddled by a group called ‘Bunge la Wananchi’.

“The group is not registered and not accountable to anybody,” he said, adding the procedure that was to be taken entailed packaging the claims and having them investigated by a different institution.

He said after failing to receive communication from the company, they tried to make contact for “honest negotiations”.

Kinisu said internationally acclaimed auditors have looked into all of his company’s funds since its formation 17 years ago and filed a report.

“In all the audits, not a single query has been raised,” he said. “They are trying to string up a story because of my association with the organisation.”

The EACC has been spearheading investigations into allegations that funds at the NYS were used fraudulently. The commission has been probing the Sh791 million scandal and allegations of irregular procurement worth Sh759 million.