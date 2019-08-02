Ann Thumbi wants child support hence should not stop the burial- Lawyer Nelson Havi

Celebrated Nairobi lawyer Nelson Havi has weighed in on the controversy and confusion surrounding the interment of departed Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth.

Nairobi Senior Principal Magistrate Grace Mmasi on Thursday halted the exercise that was set for Saturday, until a case presented before her is heard and determined.

This followed an application by Nairobi nominated Member of County Assembly Anne Thumbi, who claims she was a lover to the deceased, with whom they have a son.

But in his view, Havi who enjoys much respect as a skilled lawyer, said Thumbi’s application should not amount to a stoppage of the set interment of the body.

He said the former nurse had no dispute on Okoth’s burial, advising the judge to lift the ruling and let the burial proceed, arguing that Thumbi only wants child support.

“Anne Thumbi has no burial dispute on Ken Okoth. Hers is a succession or child support claim. It should not stop the burial.

The Magistrate should be convinced to discharge the order, for the burial to proceed. Anne’s, Sonko advised and funded drama can be entertained later,” he tweeted.

Okoth’s only known wife is Monica Okoth, an Italian national.

The new unfolding comes barely two days after his mother Anjeline Ajwang warned people against emerging with such claims.