Top Lawyer Nelson Havi to represent detained Ambira Boys over Insults to CS Matiang’i and Amina

No one could imagine that the eight boys who gad just completed their KCSE exams could get rescue after they were arrested following their video that went viral on social media.

In the video, the boys were seen abusing interior cabinet secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i and the Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed.

The boys claimed that despite the tight security that had been imposed by Matiag’i, they still managed to cheat in their exams.

Their arrest stirred various reactions from Kenyans, with many accusing the government of reacting swiftly to nab the eight young boys who might have been under a certain influence.

After the cry from the public seeking justice for the eight, the saviour has finally come!



Lawyer Nelson Havi has said him, together with other lawyers have offered to act for the arrested boys. He urged the public to provide him with any information about their parents or guardians so that an action can be taken quickly.



We have offered to act for the 8 Ambira High School boys. If you know the identities and contacts of their parents or guardians, please notify us ASAP. We cannot have a high handed executive decision to punish children and a more than willing Court assisting in the transgression. — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) November 27, 2018

The move by Havi has hence stirred various reactions with many applauding him for the decision. Kenyans on Twitter have also demanded to know the law that was broken by the arrested teenagers.

Justice? What law have these teenagers broken? — Early™ (@Early_Kneeq) November 27, 2018

Excellent Wakili. The court must first deal with Muthama for insulting Waiguru, RUTO for insulting Raila and Uhuru for insulting Maraga and SCOK Judges. Children learn from adults — Sheto snr (@Ali710114477) November 27, 2018