Muslim taxi driver courageously arrests two armed Terrorists, speeds to a Police station in Garissa

Aden Hassan and Ali Guyo, both somalis aged 19 and 21 from Kismayu have been arrested in Garissa. They were on their way to Nairobi, with 3 pistols,50 bullets and other ammunition .A Kenyan TAX driver drove them into an AP camp after he suspected them for changing routes in every junction. They kept asking him to avoid main highways and use panya routes. He played cool.. Then when were least aware, he forcefully drove into the police station without their notice, and by the time they could know, were right in a police station. Interrogation is on going… Am told The taxman himself was a refugee, ferried the men from Hosingow, Somalia to Hagadera refugee camp.

Before reaching the camp, all panya routes consolidates into 3 major highways, all of them strictly manned by local KPR from Alinjugur. The driver knew this, and before reaching the KPR roadblocks, he just diverted to the nearby Alinjugur AP roadblock where they were asked for identifications which they didn’t had!

Were they to approach the KPR manned roadblocks, they couldn’t have been alive today facing interrogation. So this refugee driver knew this local dynamics plus it’s dangers!

And last evening, political analyst Dr Onyango Ochieng’ Jnr paid triubute to the taxi driver:

“Recall the Muslim/Somali hero taxi driver in Garissa this morning who courageously drove two terrorist passengers into an AP camp, where they were; frisked, disarmed and arrested. They were found with dangerous weapons of mass destruction including powder for making bombs and lethal firearms that can kill and maim. Terrorism like I told you yesterday, is 100% a toxic political agenda pursued by clever crooks riding on the back of societal shallow knowledge on religion to wreck havoc & sow division. If it wasnt for the gut instincts, patriotism and fear of God in this driver… He would have accepted a fat pay from these bloodlusting hoodlums or cooperated to save his skin and the result would be too scary to imagine. He stood for his country! He put it’s interest beyond any financial advantage or fear! His name is withheld for fear of reprisals from the terror gang and or its local collaborators. God bless such patriots whose simple acts bend the arcs of history.”– Dr Onyango Ochieng Jnr