Am not behind Mildred Owiso’s arrest- Governor Sonko

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has come clean, on his alleged involvement in the arrest of blogger and popular Facebook group ‘Buyers Beware’ owner Mildred Owiso.

Sonko stated that he had nothing to do with her arrest as it has been widely said.

He went on to state that he will press charges against Mildred if she does not file the corruption allegations she accused the Governor of, with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission or the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

“I have nothing to do with MILDRED ATTY OWISO’s current predicament but that does not mean I have withdrawn my demand that she files her corruption allegations against me if any with DCI or EACC failing of which I shall file a Criminal Libel complaint against her and her Facebook Page BUYERS BEWARE admins,” read part of Sonko’s post.

The Nairobi Governor further said that Mildred was arrested for creating disturbance in a police station following the arrest of her husband Joram Odhiambo.

According to Sonko, Joram had been arrested in relation to human trafficking after their house was raided by DCI detectives where two teenage girls (18 and 19 years old) who had been held hostage were rescued and several passports recovered in their home. He was later on released on bail.

Governor Mike Sonko also revealed that Mildred and his accomplices tried to extort money from him to have the posts shared on their Facebook page pulled down.

“I sensed something was amiss when Mildred’s fellow admin Jackson Njeru called me immediately their article against me was posted to ask that nitafutie Mildred kitu hiyo story iishe but instead nikajam. Then the brother of that Jackson Njeru one Steve Njeru called me immediately afterwards to ask me to speak to his brother Jackson Njeru and to see how we could resolve the issue so he can pull down the post. I sensed this was an extortion ring na ndio nikamua kuwanika na kupelekana nao kama cartels waku expoziwa,” read another part of Sonko’s long post.