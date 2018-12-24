Alleged List of Drug Lords in Kenya is Fake, Miguna seeking cheap attention

By V Marende

I have seen this letter trending so much and set out to know whether it’s real or not. I want to conclude the letter is FAKE and support my argument with these four points:

1. Look at the last sentence; it has a basic error of repetition, “…the eight are who are…”. Such a serious and sensitive letter wouldn’t go public with such a glaring grammatical error.

2. It must be noted that from history Interpol does not and has never addressed a letter or anything with a headline “TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN”. They have always addressed the individuals or organisations concerned directly.

3. Interpol (International Police) have enough intelligence and would write the full names of suspects and not the short forms e.g. Abubakar Joho instead of Abu Joho. This only shows that the letter was hurriedly done without basic research on full names in some cyber cafe to create an intended perception.

4 . There is serious contradiction where the body of the letter talks about 8 suspects but the same letter lists 9.