Alleged List of Drug Lords in Kenya is Fake, Miguna seeking cheap attention

By V Marende
I have seen this letter trending so much and set out to know whether it’s real or not. I want to conclude the letter is FAKE and support my argument with these four points:
1. Look at the last sentence; it has a basic error of repetition, “…the eight are who are…”. Such a serious and sensitive letter wouldn’t go public with such a glaring grammatical error.
2. It must be noted that from history Interpol does not and has never addressed a letter or anything with a headline “TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN”. They have always addressed the individuals or organisations concerned directly.
3. Interpol (International Police) have enough intelligence and would write the full names of suspects and not the short forms e.g. Abubakar Joho instead of Abu Joho. This only shows that the letter was hurriedly done without basic research on full names in some cyber cafe to create an intended perception.
4 . There is serious contradiction where the body of the letter talks about 8 suspects but the same letter lists 9.
Comments
Anonymous says
Are these shitholes going to survive in American jails?Their legs /waists/ hands will be in chains all the time .INDICTED by the Manhattan US Attorney G.S. Berman & @Interpol on Dec. 10, 2018: @HassanAliJoho, Abu Joho, @honkabogo, @Honjoshuakutuny, Simon Mbugua, @MikeSonko, John Harun Mwau and Mary Wambui. Now you see the reason for mythical bridges. #SayNoToUjinga
Anonymous says
The fact remains Kenya is part and parcel of the criminal underworld, The lords of impunity roam free, world organized crime syndicate operating from within, its hell on earth down here, Jubilee is truly Kenya’s worst nightmare, the devil is in the details, the farmer man is a dead man walking,the countryman is overburdened by over taxation among other ills…the zombie apocalypse continues.