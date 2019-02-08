All you need to know about Supreme Court Ruling on Homabay Gov Election

By Jerome Ogola via FB

Morning had to come. It has always come and will always come. Only that it doesn’t come for everyone

Regardless, it has come for everyone who is reading this

Dear Homabayans, the court was only interrogating if Governor Awiti, the fattest governor in Kenya, was elected procedurally or if the process was imprecise and distorted, to favour him

The court was not evaluating or appraising his performance, as such, the verdict isn’t an endorsement of suitability, as some of you imply

I don’t come from Homabay, and do not have the nitty gritty of the petition, but I know in Kenya, justice is at times hawked like mugombero the turbo charger in the streets of Kakamega

Justice can be very elusive in Keyan courts as captured by the sculpture at the entrance of the supreme court who is naked and being sprayed with cold water

The punishment is in disregard of the bill of rights and again we are never told his offence. Seems he was condemned unheard

Back to Homabay, I feel very worried that judges who studied the same law and bound by the rules of the same jurisdiction, can serve different verdicts, while presented with the same evidence

If the criminal justice system worked perfectly, and as beyond reproach as Caesar’s wife, we wouldn’t have different levels of court giving inconsistent judgements

It implies that petitioners who never appealed to this apex court were never served any justice

This points out that the system is faulty

Poor Magwanga, maybe he should now appeal the verdict at Vihoja Mahakamani, the only court which hasn’t heard that case, and he can be as lucky as he had been twice before

It takes someone with the memory of a warthog to trust Justice Boma Ojwang

Lastly, there are mechanisms out in place by the constitution, which can be explored to oust a governor. There is a threshold attached to this and that is the path Homabayans who feel they don’t want Akuba should take

If the MCA cant expedite that, then blame them and not anyone else

You don’t need any czar to ascertain that such a fatman is corrupt

Good morning my fellow Southerners!!