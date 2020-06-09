All lawyers are in support of Chief Justice Maraga, President Uhuru is on own

By Nyakundi Obarimo

WHY ALL LAWYERS MUST SUPPORT CHIEF JUSTICE DAVID MARAGA.

ALL lawyers regardless of your ethnicity, religion, political affiliation, sex, age or year of admission must CONDEMN the GOVERNMENT of UHURU KENYATTA for threatening, undermining, violating , or/and defiling the Constitution of Kenya owing to the following:

A) a lawless society doesn’t need lawyers. Disobedience to court orders must worry us. Soon society will not come to us. They will take the law into their own hands,

B) We are required by Section 4 of the Law Society of Kenya Act( Cap 18) to fight for promotion of the Rule of Law,. Justice, equity, equality, respect for human rights, promotion of human dignity, eradication of poverty, eradication of hunger, respect for human Values and promotion of constitutionalism. We are therefore called upon to live to that expectation,

C) We are the ONLY “learned people” in the whole world. We are the example to be copied by others. George Washington , Abraham Lincoln, Jerry C.M.G Arwings Kodhek, Nelson Mandela, Barack Obama, Brian Gergiadis, Nelson Havi and even Martha Karua have preached to us the need to stand out from the rest. We must say no to IMPUNITY and DICTATORSHIP.

ALL lawyers in and outside Parliament must support the removal.of the Attorney General Paul Kihara from office and the impeachment of the President.

We must SUPPORT our COUNTRY by OPPOSING the PRESIDENT in his quest to disregard the law of our land.