DRAMA: AG Githu Muiga In Trouble For Suing Jubilee leaders By Mistake in The Raila People’s Assembly Case

Attorney General Githu Muigai is in deep trouble after he sued several several Jubilee leaders in a matter relating to Raila Odinga’s Peoples assembly.

Mandera County Assembly Speaker Mohamed Khalif (Jubilee) has threatened to take legal action against AG Githu Muigai for suing the County Assembly in a case targeting countries that have passed the motion on creation of the People’s Assemblies.

Khalif explained that Mandera County, which is controlled by the Jubilee party, did not debate or pass the people’s assembly motion.

There had been fake news reports of Mandera MCAs of passing the controversial motion, it is obvious the AG’s office that is busy in Jubilee ass licking rushed court papers by relying on fake news without due dillegence to ascertain if all county assemblies listed had indeed debated and passed the Peoples’ assembly bill.

Muigai moved to the High Court seeking to declare the formation of the assemblies illegal and unconstitutional.

“The establishment of the People’s Assemblies by the aforementioned county assemblies is an illegality as the institution is alien to the Constitution and is neither within the framework of the County Governments Act or any other legislation,” the Attorney General stated in court papers.

It will only take just a phone from the AG’s office to confirm if the bill was debated and passed, a thing that even an intern can do. This is a sign that the case will fail and thus Raila swearing in will be held constitutional. The good professor is deep a sleep.



