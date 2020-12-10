After 21hour s3x marathon that nearly killed Machakos senator, hot Kamba woman released from Police custody

The government on Wednesday, December 9 released the test results of Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka after claims of poisoning.

Esther Muli, a teacher at Mathemba High School in Kathonzweni, Makueni County was also freed from police custody after release of the results.

Vomit samples from the Senator analysed at the Government Chemist revealed that there were no toxins fed to the lawmaker as had been earlier speculated.

The vomit sample test results indicated that there was no foul play in Kabaka’s sudden illness that led to him to be admitted to ICU.

Muli was arrested on Monday, December 7, in connection with the incident and was expected to face charges of attempted murder on the Senator.

The legislator fell ill while in the company of Muli in Kilimani, a claim the family has vehemently denied.

Milimani senior resident magistrate David Ndungi granted Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives seven more days to continue detaining Muli.

She was, however, released on Wednesday on a police cash bail, upon orders from the Milimani Law Courts.

Kabaka drove himself to a house in the upmarket Kilimani estate without a bodyguard and driver and checked in at 3Dee Apartments at 2 p.m.

According to investigating officer Jason Matete the two ordered drinks and food through the phone from the nearby 3Dee Restaurant.

Things quickly took a wrong turn as the senator suddenly fell sick and had to be rushed to Nairobi Hospital.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana pleaded for Muli to be released according to the rule of law that advocated for equal treatment.

“I send my poles to the Family of the Hon. Senator Kabaka of Machakos as we pray for his speedy recovery. However, the Rule of Law demands equal treatment for all.

“A caring lady( from Makueni) who takes a gentleman in distress to the hospital cannot be a murderer. She deserves bail and justice.