Absence Of Raila NASA In the Petition Will Make It Easier For Supreme Court Uphold Uhuru Win In Pretex Of Public Interest

By John Cahil

Without NASA at SCoK, the SCoK won’t feel the heavy burden of nullifying what is obviously an illegality. It would find it easier to toss aside interests of the current petitioners considering them ‘lightweights’ while disguising that in the pretext of “public interest”…

It would be better if SCoK nullifies the elections but, still, that won’t solve anything. The vicious cycle would continue. The only process that can stop this vicious cycle is a political process.

Obviously, Uhuru will delight in his election fraud being upheld. At least, that will grant him the power of the law. This will mean that the opposition will have to up their game tenfold to counter him using PEOPLE’S POWER. However, the opposition seems to lack effective strategies required to marshal the synergy of an overwhelming mass of people who are tired of Uhuru’s misrule.