Shock: Junior lawyer received up to Sh100 million from Alshabaab terrorists

A young lawyer transacted up to Sh100 million with people suspected to be terror suspects, police have said.

Lawyer Abdinoor Ismael, a graduate of Kenya School of Law undergoing pupilage, is said to have received the money that the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) believes has been used to finance terrorist activities.

Ismael was among suspects who were arraigned before the Milimani Law courts on Wednesday by ATPU’s inspector Monica Githaiga.

The suspect was also said to be in constant communication with people in Somalia who are believed to have been facilitating terror attacks in the country.

Ali Gichunge, one of the terror suspects who police believe was working with local cahoots to receive funding for terrorism activities.

Inspector Githaiga told the court that Ismael has a number of sim cards registered under his name through which he allegedly received up to Sh100 million.

“That information so far received show that the fourth respondent has registered several mobile phone numbers that were used to receive money for terrorism purposes and that within the last few months, he has received over Ksh100 million which is suspected to be for the purposes of terrorism,” Githaiga said.

Ismael was among five other suspects who police sought orders to hold for 30 days.

The other five are Hassan Abdi Nur, Ismael Sadiq Abitham, Ali Khamisi Ali, Abdullahi Mohamed Hassan and Sophia Njoki Mbogo.