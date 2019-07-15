4 million worth of Bhang intercepted by police in Nyatike , Migori county

Police in Migori County on Sunday nabbed 400 kilograms of bhang valued at Ksh.4 million along Muhurubay-Karungu road.

Migori County police boss Joseph Nthenge said the vehicle was ferrying the bhang to an unknown destination when it was intercepted by police officers on patrol.

Mr. Nthenge said the police officers trailed the vehicle for several hours before the two occupants deserted it before fleeing through a nearby thicket.

He said the vehicle was towed to Nyatike Police Station as police hunt the two people who were in the vehicle.

Nthenge further reassured police commitment to fight bhang trafficking in Migori County, adding that any vehicle found ferrying bhang will be forfeited to the government.

The seizure comes just a week after bhang valued at Ksh.17.2 million, which was nabbed within a period of one year, was destroyed by the police after a court order.