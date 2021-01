2 Fake Police officers beaten in Homa-bay county, deconstructed mercilessly

HOMA BAY COUNTY:

RACHUONYO SOUTH SUB-COUNTY:

OYUGIS POLICE STATION:

09/01/2021

SUBJECT: ARREST OF POLICE OFFICER INCIDENT REPORT:

REF OB 05/09/01/2021 AT 0400 HRS. IT WAS REPORTED BY SAMWEL OTIENO OSWAGO LUO/M/A AGED 34 YRS OF CONTACT 0717082785 THAT YESTERDAY 08/01/2021 AT ABOUT 2030 HRS HE LEFT OYUGIS TOWN FOR HIS HOME AT YALLA KOTIENO VILLAGE ON HIS MOTORCYCLE No. KMFJ 932P SONLINK RED WHERE HE WAS TRAILED BY ANOTHER MOTORCYCLE AND UPON REACHING A JUNCTION TO HIS HOME HE WAS OVERTAKEN BY THE TRAILING MOTORCYCLE AND IMMEDIATELY BLOCKED WHERE HE FELL DOWN AND WAS ARRESTED BY THE TWO PERSONS WHO WERE TRAILING HIM AND BOTH WERE IN POLICE UNIFORM AND ORDERED TO BOARD THEIR NUMBERLESS MOTORCYCLE AS A PILLION PASSENGER AS THE OTHER RODE REPORTEE’S MOTORCYCLE BEHIND THEM. THEY CIRCUMNAVIGATED THE SAID YALLA KOTIENO VILLAGE AND AT AROUND 2300 HRS STORMED THE HOME OF ONE PETER OTIENO WHERE THEY DEMANDED FOR MONEY AND WHEN NO MONEY WAS GIVEN ONE OF THE SUSPECTS DREW A PANGA FROM JUNGLE POLICE TROUSER AND THREATENED TO CUT CALEB OTIENO ODIWUOR WHO RAISED ALARM AND MEMBERS OF PUBLIC RESPONDED BEATING UP SUSPECTS AND THAT WERE TIED AND HELD AT YALLA KOTIENO VILLAGE. OFFICERS RUSHED TO THE SAID YALLA KOTIENO OF NORTH KACHIEN LOCATION VILLAGE ABOUT 8KM WEST OF THE STATION AND FOUND TWO MALE ADULTS IN JUNGLE POLICE UNIFORM BLEEDING FROM THEIR HEADS AND FACES AND UPON INTERROGATION, THE SUSPECTS’ IDENTITY WAS ESTABLISHED AS FOLLOWS:

(1). No. 249301 PC DAVID MAILU(Ex_Ap) OF RANGWE SUB-COUNTY, RANGWE POLICE STATION, CURRENTLY ATTACHED AT ONYEGO POLICE POST. WAS FOUND DRESSED IN AP SMOKE JACKET AND A BLACK BERRET AND HAD A PLASTIC POLICE BUTTON. UPON SEARCHING HIM WAS ALSO FOUND IN POSSESSION OF NATIONAL ID CARD OF No. 25607915 OF NAMES JOSEPH NYANGOTO OICHOE.

(2). VICTOR OMONDI OYOO A CIVILIAN WHO WAS DRESSED IN POLICE JUNGLE SHIRT, JUNGLE TROUSER, POLICE BOOTS, AND AP CAP PEAK. HE WAS ALSO FOUND WITH A NEW SHARPENED PANGA. A NUMBERLESS MOTORCYCLE BOXER BAJAJ BM100 BLACK IN COLOR USED BY THE SUSPECTS ALSO RECOVERED. THE SUSPECTS WERE ESCORTED TO NYANGIELA SUB-COUNTY HOSPITAL WHERE THEY WERE TREATED AND DISCHARGED.

SUSPECTS BOOKED AT OYUGIS POLICE STATION AND CASE PUI.