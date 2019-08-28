14 year old girl found dead after being defiled in Kisumu

The body of 14-year-old girl has been found dead in a culvert along the Kiboswa – Daraja Mbili road in Kisumu county.

The form one student was allegedly defiled before being killed by unknown people on Monday night.

According to relatives, Dago Kokore Secondary School went missing on Monday evening.

Kisumu West MP John Olago Aluoch has condemned the incidence, calling on police to intensify patrols in the area.

While speaking to Members of the Press at the scene of crime, the MP decried what he said is an increase of criminal activities in the area.

Kisumu County Police Commander Benson Maweu confirmed the incident.

The body was taken to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary as police continue with investigations to nab the suspects.