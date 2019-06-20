14 year old arrested for stealing a car in Kitengela

Police in kitengela on Wednesday arraigned a 14-year-old standard eight pupil at the Kajiado Law court for stealing a car.

The court was told that together with others, the boy stole a Toyota Premio registration number KCL 532B valued at Ksh1.6 million from Jacquelyne Karithoni Gitonga on June 17, 2019.

The vehicle was stolen at the Milimani estate in Kitengela town.

Appearing before Magistrate Becky Cheloti, he was further charged with stealing Ksh31,000 from the victim on the same day.

The suspect had been arrested on Tuesday, June 18 after CCTV cameras caught him driving the vehicle into a basement parking of a local mall.

Reports by Citizen indicated that the boy who is a candidate for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) denied the charges.

He was consequently released on a cash bail of Ksh100,000 or a bond of Ksh200, 000.

the suspect was then ordered to appear in court on July 3 for the mentioning of the case and hearing on September 12, 2019.

This comes barely two months after the DCI was embroiled in a high-speed chase along the Naivasha highway as they pursued a stolen vehicle.

While on patrol, the officers came across a vehicle that had foreign number plates and instructed the driver to stop his vehicle. However, he declined to stop, going against their instructions.