Exposed: Super MCA Raila is protecting Sakaja in the Nairobi theft

Good morning, Nairobi. I have been given piles of files showing more than a zillion THEFTS Johnson Sakaja is perpetrating in Nairobi and the list of property he has purchased in Dubai, USA, UK, South Africa and Kenya. My head hurts from just reading the dossier.

I’ve also been given copies of evidence of THEFT by Sakaja and his cronies – piles of documents proving FRAUD and correspondence between some MCAs and the Nairobi County Speaker, seeking accountability, yet the County Speaker, @KRACorporate @EACCKenya @ODPP_KE appear to be part of a conspiracy to protect Sakaja & Co. from being brought to book. How can two people – Sakaja and Ochanda – control the collection, receipts and records of all revenue streams in the county with zero accountability?

How is it possible that Sakaja has been literally CONTROLLING the entire Nairobi County financial system without regard to the laid down laws, procedures, and accountability mechanisms?

Sakaja has been using public funds he has looted to compromise conman @RailaOdinga who has in turn directed the @TheODMparty MCAs to turn a blind eye to the plunder in Nairobi. He has also BOUGHT the Githeri Media, which continues to conceal his looting spree! Enough is Enough! Johnson Sakaja must go!!

Nairobi ODM/Azimio MCAs wanted to table a motion but Raila gave them a warning that he has talked to Sakaja and therefore they should refrain. Raila has so far refused to meet the angry MCAs.

During the Homa-bay international investment conference Raila endorsed Sakaja indirectly. Of late many people working under Sakaja have been seen in Raila’s home , something that couldn’t have happened before.

