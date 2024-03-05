Exposed: Narok County in Shambles as Officials Loot Millions (PHOTOS ATTACHED)

Narok County in Shambles as Officials Loot Millions – The Narok County Department of Finance is embroiled in a never-ending series of scandals. The list of officials involved in these scandals is long and includes Walter Chanua, the Director of Finance; NTiamput Naing’isa, the CO Finance; David Ole Muntet, the CEC Finance; and Mr Gitau, a contractor cartel.

he cartels operating in the Department of Finance have made millions overnight through double payments from proxy companies. This is done through the collaboration of the Office of Controller of Budget and the cartels in the Office of Auditor General. These cartels have been operating with impunity, leaving the county in shambles.

One of the ongoing projects affected by these cartels is the Kenol Footbridge. This project is fully financed by the Kenya Rural Board but the county claims that they are the ones doing the construction under the company named Device Limited.

This company belongs to CO Finance Mr Ntiamput Naing’isa, who paid himself through the approval of himself, Walter, Muntet and Controller of Budget Madam Beatrice Nyakango in a requisition being monitored by Mr Gitau, the big cartel in siphoning contractors’ money paid double under the dictatorship of Mr Walter Chanua, who is now an expert in double payment of proxy companies.

He paid over Ksh. 18 million to the ghost company, Device Ltd, that belongs to Mr Naingisa, Walter, and Muntet in double payment. The footbridge was fully paid for by the Kenya Roads Board but the county paid through Naing’isa’s proxy companies approximately Ksh. 18 million, leaving out other contractors who were supposed to be paid on pending bills after the Controller of Budget (COB) ordered for payment.

Walter Chanua has been a very successful man in Narok County after crippling down many contractors whose work is genuine by paying himself double payment in collaboration with the Office of Controller of Budget through Mr Gitau, who is a corrupt cartel coordinating the connection of Naing’isa and COB in Nairobi.

From the proceeds of corruption, Mr Walter Chanua has built a 3-star hotel worth 500 million in Narok and Kisii through contractors’ money in collaboration with COB office in Nairobi. CO Finance Mr Ntiamput Naing’isa has also built several flats in Narok, Nakuru, and Kajiado worth over 100 million using fake requisition made to the Office of Controller of Budget in the facilitation of the expert Mr Chanua Walter crippling the contractors, causing the county in a dilemma and outstanding debts which are directly going to CO Finance project, Walter Chanua, and David Ole Muntet projects using proxy companies for payment.

Just imagine, one year after CO Finance, Mr Ntiamput Naing’isa, who used to live as a bed-sitter before joining the Ntutu administration, is now an overnight millionaire who runs flats in Narok, Nakuru, and Nairobi, plus uncountable lands across Narok after he diverted money that was pay pending bills to his projects. It has been discovered that the three officials are using county money to pay double payments to their own proxy companies using KRB, which has already been paid.

It has also been noticed that CEC Finance and Economic Planning Mr Muntet is diverting county money to a particular scheme in Dubai. These scandals have had a substantial impact on the county. Most contractors and suppliers have died mysteriously for not getting their payment, which is diverted to pay other proxy companies owned by the three guys and Mr Gitau, who is also a contractor. The county is now in a dire situation, with debts piling up and contractors and suppliers left unpaid.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Director of Criminal Investigation Kenya have been called upon to investigate these scandals thoroughly. The County Government of Narok and the Office of Controller of Budget must take responsibility for their role in these scandals.

The county is now in a dire situation, with debts piling up and contractors and suppliers left unpaid. The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Director of Criminal Investigation Kenya have been called upon to investigate these scandals thoroughly. The County Government of Narok and the Office of Controller of Budget must take responsibility for their role in these scandals.

The officials involved in these scandals should be held accountable for their actions and brought to justice. The citizens of Narok County deserve better.

They deserve a government that is transparent, accountable, and free of corruption. These scandals have not only affected the county financially but have also damaged its reputation. It is time for the government to take action and end these scandals once and for all.

The people of Narok County deserve justice, and it is up to the government to deliver it.