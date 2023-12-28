Exposed: Kenya Railway Managing Director Phillip Mainga on the spot for smear campaign against board chair, cover up on corruption allegations

Kenya Railway Managing Director Phillip Mainga is on the spot after allegations of sponsoring smear campaign against board chair captain Mohamed Abdi.



On Wednesday, Captain Moha, as he is known in the business circles, was trending on X (formerly Twitter) under a hashtag #SomaliCartel with several wild allegations

Sources at Railway tell us that Mainga has resorted to dirty tricks after realising that his tenure is coming to an end after surviving a myriad of scandals, especially during the Handshake tenure.

Mainga, according to insiders, has been living on the edge following William Ruto’s election as President last year as he had shown him contempt as Deputy President.

“It’s a miracle that he (Mainga) has survived note than a year on office. He used to ignore Ruto’s calls during the Handshake and also heavily funded Azimio. But now the die is cast.”

“However, to cover his dark past, the MD contacted some bloggers and paid them Sh200,000 to start the campaign against his board chair, who will be tasked to recruit his replacement.”

Captain Moha is the owner of Skyward Express, a local airline that has revolutionised local air transport.