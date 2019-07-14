“ZARI is a beautiful woman, she has a right admire me” SONKO responds

By Makaki Siso

Approximately three days after Tanzanian business magnate Zari Hassan also known as Zari the Boss Lady expressed love for the flamboyant Nairobi governor His Excellency Mike Mbuvi Sonko, the Nairobi governor has responded.

According to the Nairobi boss, Zari’s remarks did not discombobulate him because he has come across such cases where women die to have a piece of him.

He however said that he is not dating Zari and that they are “just friends” and he’s looking forward to do great things with her.

When contacted by our team, the governor said the former Ivan wife is a beautiful woman with all the rights to express her feelings.

“Zari is a classy woman and extremely beautiful. She has a right to express her feelings because she has a good taste and knows what is good for her” Said the Nairobi CEO.

Asked he felt following Zari’s confession, he said he was not surprised because he has encountered a couple of cases similar to that one. He said he has been thrown to the receiving end of defending himself over alleged affairs with celebrities that he has never even met before.

“I was not surprised by Zari’s remarks because it is normal for a lady to express what she feels about a man. In the past I have been accused of dating so many ladies including celebrities and now the latest case of Reverend Natasha. But I am a politician and as politicians, we cannot run away from such stunts although I am looking forward to work with Zari in future” He added.