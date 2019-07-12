ZARI: I love Governor SONKO to death

By Christine Tshabalala

Johannesburg South Africa: Ugandan socialite and business woman Zari Hassan has confessed her undying love for Nairobi governor Mike Sonko.

Speaking to one of the leading South African Radio stations Jacaranda FM, Zari also known as the boss lady said the Nairobi governor has been her secret crush whom she admires a lot.

She said she has been keenly following the governor’s activities and is satisfied that he is right man for a woman of her stature.

While comparing Sonko to her immediate ex-boyfriend, Tanzanian musician Diamond Platinumz whom she referred to as boyish and childish, the boss lady said she admires Sonko because he is a real man because he loves to help the underprivileged.

The former Jinja girl’s high school said her Diamond loves to boast and acts immature while Sonko is a man of impeccable character and passionate convictions.

“I want to reveal my love for the handsome Nairobi governor Mr. Mike Sonko. He is the man I have secretly admired for a long time. I love this handsome governor because he is a man of impeccable character and passionate convictions. He is not as boyish as the other kid who has been chasing me around. If you see Mike, please pass a word to him and tell him someone cares about him. I love this man because despite being powerful, he shares traits with my late beloved husband Ivan who loved to help the poor” Said Zari.

Zari told Jacaranda FM presenter Martin Bester that she is planning to visit Kenya before December and she hopes she will meet her long time crush for the first time and have a cup of coffee together.