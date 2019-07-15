Youtuber Yummy Mummy stirs social media with pregnancy pics

It’s seems to be a pregnancy season for celebrities in Kenya with different personality showing off their bulging bellies this time of year.

Starting from Diamond’s expectant lover Tanasha Donna, gospel artist and presenter Kambua, the Wajesus family, the list has just grown longer with the addition of popular Youtuber Yummy Mummy.

The Kenya Youtuber has been making waves since she breakthrough and we now not only see her on our phones and TV’s but on billboards as well. She is one of the cover girls for Nivea’s new line of lotions promoting inclusivity of plus size women in the modeling arena.

The curvaceous plus size Youtuber is a lifestyle vlogger who focuses on family life and motherhood. She is married with two children with a third on the way.

The beauty excitedly announced the pregnancy accompanied by cute pictures of her bump. Check out her post captioned:

Not just a food baby. And I am no longer just pregnant with expectation. 😂Happy to announce that Zach and I are expecting our third child. Baby dropping Jan 2020! “We prayed for this child, and the Lord has granted us what we asked of him.” – 1 Samuel 1:27

She also announced the exciting news on her brand new youtube video showing her journey to where she is now.

Congratulatory messages have filled her timeline from all the popular Kenyan celebrities as well as fans.