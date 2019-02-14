You will come back, the kid will be successful, K24 anchor Betty tells Okari

HOT MESSAGE ON VALENTINE DAY

Betty has warned men against siring children and running away because those children will one day be successful.

“God is watching you. One day, you will come back because these kids you sire and run away from, are always blessed.”



In what most social media users understood was that the TV queen was sending a strong message to his estranged husband NTV anchor Dennis Okari.



Betty said she is happy for his ex lover for finding another woman after their brake-up



“No pain, whatsoever. Happy for him. Wish him the best,” she said, adding: “And, to everyone else who has gone or going through the same thing, you are human, life happens; move on and find your happiness. I am happier.”



The weekend by Betty Tv host further added that Okari doesn’t support the child and thereby she has become a single mother.



Kyallo was married to Okari in a grand wedding held in October 2015 for a period of six months before their controversial divorce.

Betty said she is not dating currently of the fear of being jinxed.

