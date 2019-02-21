You owe Akothee an apology because you insulted her,Hon.Passaris tells KFCB Ezekiel Mutua

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has come to the defence of musician Akothee over her recent raunchy performance in Watamu, Malindi county.

“You owe Akothee an apology because you insulted her and called her demonic,” said Passaris.

Akothee was roundly condemned on social media for her theatrics on stage at the Abebo Music Festival last week.



Her lewd gestures included throwing her legs wide open, with two of her dancers holding each apart as those in the audience took pictures. She was also be pictured with her derriere facing the crowd.

But according Passaris, Akothee has no duty teaching Kenyan children about morality, adding that the musician inspires a lot of people in different ways.

Ms Passaris was a guest KTN’s morning show on Thursday together with Kenya Classification Board chief executive Ezekiel Mutua, one of Akothee’s vocal critics.

Passaris called on Mutua to apologise to Akothee after his vitriolic attack on Facebook.