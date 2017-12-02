“Its Wrong To Ban Prostitution In Nairobi” – Senator Millicent Omanga

THE NAIROBI MCAs GOT WRONG

I have learnt of the unanimous decision by the Nairobi county MCAs to declare prostitution illegal in Nairobi county. There is more than meets the eye in this development. For starters, who is a prostitute? There are many who sell sex to their husbands back at home, how do you ban that? There are many who marry due to money influence, how do you ban that? There are high end clubs where women meet clients, how do you define such and ban it? Old men date young girls daily, is it not prostitution, how do you ban that? This idea of burying our heads in the sand and pulling our triggers towards the young girls on the streets is not only unfair but is inappropriate by all measure. These girls are some of the poorest in the city. Many do not do it because they enjoy it but simply because they need to survive. A unanimous decision to ban an activity that involves a willing buyer willing seller is a matter of human rights infringement and requires serious recheck and analysis. I am of the view that all that is needed is to have an organization to champion the rights of these women and to teach them how to trade safely. The clients too must be cognizant of the fact that the ladies are human beings and require humane treatment. I strongly oppose the move and demand that these women be given audience so that a way forward is found through a proper organizational framework that works for all. #MamaMiradi