WOMEN HAVE ALWAYS FALLEN FOR STRONG MEN Like Atwoli; THAT ISN’T ABOUT TO CHANGE ANYTIME SOON.

In the years of yore, women were always instinctively attracted to physically strong men.

This was due to the fact that a strong man meant maximum protection to the woman and her progeny.

It also meant that the good genes of the strong man would be passed down to the woman’s children, hence they would be perpetuated in the family.

A strong man did not only command respect and admiration from women, but weaker men also wanted to be in his good books for protection from enemies.

Hence, strong men always had a retinue of weaker men, as their slaves or handymen, around them.

This made such strong men even more attractive to women since ladies instinctively chose dominant males who wielded power over the rest.

Over the years, the strength of a man has since shifted into the wallet. Money cannot only move mountains.

If you ask Clifford Babayao Waititu, he’ll confirm that it can now move rivers too. It actually can change the course of River Nile in order to pave way for a “strong” man’s illegal construction.

Nowadays, the fatter the wallet the stronger the man and the more attractive he is to women. If you believed the cliché that “money is not everything” pause for a minute and think again.

Is there anything meaningful you can do in today’s world without money? Your pastor, who reminds you every Sunday that money is the root cause of all evil on earth, is one of the richest people around.

He lives in a palatial home and drives a top of the range car. He can afford to take his family on holiday trips to exotic destinations. All these things don’t drop from heaven like the proverbial manna. They need real mulla!

No. Women didn’t change. The definition of a strong man changed. A man’s strength now resides in the wallet and the bank account.

Men with fatter wallets and bank account balances which read like phone Numbers (of course beginning with the +254…) are now the real deal. The power of the wallet makes up for any deficiencies in physical attributes.

It doesn’t matter whether such men’s front midsection looks like that of a nine months pregnant woman or an illegal structure threatening to engulf and block his riparian section.

Fat bank account balances make such illegal structures on men’s front midsection look too attractive. In fact they’re a symbol of status of men who are doing well.

You will hear some women justifying such structures by saying things like, “wow! He looks so sexy when he absent mindedly rubs his illegal structure while resting!”

Not that muscular and physically strong men, who look like the ancestors our great grandmothers fell for, don’t exist. You can actually meet plenty of them in places, such as construction sites, where hard labour and paltry wages are the order of the day.

Most of these men have never opened a bank account in their entire life since they live a hand to mouth life. Beautiful ladies hardly give such men a second glance.

But then again, you can’t blame the ladies for shunning such men. A broke man is usually deprived of one of the most important assets a man can ever possess: self esteem.

Such men are likely to be rough, irritable and ill tempered. They’re not fun to be with. Once in a while, if he’s physically well endowed, a hot chick might fall for the broke “mjengo” man (hassler); but just for riparian things in between the sheets and not for keeps.

When she’s ready to settle, she will go and look for a man who’s strong in modern terms (read a fat wallet and bank account). A man like Katibu Atwoli.

This way, just like her great grandmothers, her security and that of her progeny is assured.

How then can you even begin blaming TV anchor Mary Kilobi for choosing SG Atwoli over the socialite young men within her circles?

I mean Atwoli is a strong young man in modern terms! A man who wears a watch worth Ksh.5,0000,000 can attract women like a lamp attracts moths because that makes him so strong and attractive.

The guy has only been Seventy since 2012. In fact the other day he just turned 69. He still has four more years to be 70. Such miracles only happen to those whose bank accounts are overflowing. Mary Kilobi just did what a normal woman could do. The lady is in safe hands.

So guys, instead of spending all your time in the gym in order to acquire abs, and a well toned body, go and spend that time acquiring wealth.

Otherwise, you will keep wondering why all hot chicks are choosing the Atwolis of this world and their “vitambis” over your abs and toned body. Tuko pamoja hapo nyuma?