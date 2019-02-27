Willy Pozee releases new hit with Tanzanian artist Rayvanny, secular music

The most anticipated song of Rayvanny and Willy Paul is now out with fans praising Pozze for the justice he did on the track.

Willy Pozze has been on the spot for singing non-gospel songs. The ‘gospel’ star is now soaring for the international stage.

His ‘ego’ as termed by many could be the reason he is propelling in his career as he never gives an ear to the ‘haters’.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:



The new song is a raggae genre talking about a lady who is the apple of Pozze’s eye.

“Oh my, I don’t lie, nabaki naguna guna, kama sihemi, mmmmh. Allow me touch you babe oooh, allow me kiss you babe ooh,” sings Pozze in part.