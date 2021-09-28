WHY young men should consider marrying older single mothers; AKOTHEE and Nellyoaks look good together

Photo: ‘Retiring President’ of single mothers and Music maestro Esther Kokeyo AKOTHEE with boyfriend @Nellyoaks. Single mothers have asked her to step down since her relationship with Nellyoaks is on the overdrive with rumours that the two may be inching closer to the ‘I DO’ business

By Collins Wanderi via FB

Good afternoon young men (18-35). It is perfectly in order to date and/or get married to a woman with a child/children from a previous relationship (this wall does not like the phrase “single mother”). History shows that children who are adopted; raised & nurtured by men who are not their biological fathers always turn out better. Such children grow into respectful, caring & hardworking adults. They also turn out to be generous & often overcompensate the men who adopted & raised them. They exhibit greater appreciation to their fathers because they feel indebted; honoured & privileged to have been adopted & loved unconditionally. However, a lot of men are having problems dating single mums (sic) because they do not how to go about it or they are doing it all wrong. Young men, what problems have you experienced & ladies what would you want the men to do differently? Share experiences here or via inbox. Thank you.

FEEDBACK from Single Mums: We Fear Dating/Marrying Young Men Because:

1. Young men (18-35) are judgmental & consider single mums as people as desperate; loose/immoral people who enjoyed time with the older generation of men but want to pass the baggage of their history to the younger generation of men;

2. Young men want to treat a single & her child(ren) as separate entities yet they are an inseparable package, to love one is to love all;

3. Young men find it difficult to accept; love and/or treat the child(ren) from a woman’s past relationships right, unconditionally;

4. Even if the young man accepts the child(ren), his extended family still treat the child(ren) as outcasts & prey on them unjustifiably (the story of a gentlemen who was ill-treated by his mother’s in-laws will be shared in the comments);

5. Young men are insecure & can’t understand or let the child(ren) of a single Mum relate with their biological dads without causing drama;

6. Some single mums are unable to move on from past relationships; forgive or forget their old lovers; others remain obsessed with hot horizontal escapades they used to enjoy with their exes & keep going back for some!

This list isn’t exhaustive, these are the most mentioned reasons. Feel free to add more. Avoid using hurting or pejorative language. Unkind words never added value to anyone.