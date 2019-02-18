Why Singer Akothee has the support of her parents in her Career

Hats off to the man who fathered Akothee, salute to the woman who mothered the boss lady. The duo is a clear definition of maturity and being a parent. They have no known PHD’s but they will beat all the analogue and digital men and women in understanding, they comprehend crystal clear that work and character are not identical,the two can’t be written in one sentence.

To them they will not shy away from giving their super daughter that so much needed moral support in her work,they know in an industry like their daughter’s,you must give your all for your fans to get value for their money.

We have seen Whites like Riana performing 99% naked,Africans like Eric Omondi have displayed their tiny buttocks 100% in public, in fact in a broad day light. Omosh has even been spotted hand in hand with his mother- in- law in his inner wares. Though we poured our displeasure, we did it moderately, putting it at the back of our medulla that it’s all in the name of work.

When it comes to #MadamBoss,the all knowing but astonishingly porn addicted mother fuckers,who throng pubs and known prostitution dens like Nairobi’s Koinange,Mombasa’s Mtwapa etc to pick the red hot whores dressed in their birthday suits,will pitiably tell you that the artist dressed to perform is the prostitute,not their Koinange sweethearts!

Guys it’s high time you stopped ushenzi and concentrated on correcting your own squalid and pathetic assholes. It’s worse that men have overtaken ladies in gossips and unnecessary nose poking on affairs that actually don’t concern them in anyway whatsoever.

As for me and myself, I won’t hesitate to wholeheartedly cherish the near excellent job that Akothee has done over the years,she has employed so many poor Kenyans who would otherwise have been roaming in the streets or digging tunnels to the banks around the country. Just recently, Akothee came to the rescue of a hopeless and hapless pupil who is right now enjoying quality education in a national school.

What have you done to others with your hidden buttocks in the name of Sanity? first learn how to even feed yourself instead of badmouthing men and women who feed the nation!