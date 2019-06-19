Why Ringtone’s ideal wife ,must speak in tongues

Gospel singer Alex Apoko alias Ringtone has made it clear that he is ready to settle down. All he needs is the right woman.

But who exactly is Ringtone’s ideal woman?

In the past, the Tenda Wema hitmaker has insisted that the perfect woman has to be Godfearing and is in church at least twice a week.

The artiste on Monday however added to the list of qualities that his wife needs to possess.

While speaking to Jalang’o and Alex Mwakideu on Milele FM’s breakfast show, the Pamela singer said that his wife must speak in tongues.

She must also pray for at least 5 hours daily, he added.

“Prayer is an important pillar in a family. I would want a woman who prays for at least 5 hours, speaks in tongues without stopping. I pray for more than 5 hours, approximately 8 to 9 hours and that is why I am successful right now. I have succeeded due to prayers,” Ringtone said.

Ringtone is also looking for a woman who will not spend a lot of time in front of the mirror.

“I don’t a woman who has long nails, I want a woman who is hardworking and who is looking for a God-fearing good man. I am serious and I ask you to help me,” he added.

Last week, the singer was arrested briefly as he searched for his could be spouse near Cooperative University, Karen.