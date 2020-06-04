Why Nation Media was forced to pull down Myspace Properties CEO Mwenda Thuranira’s Story

One thing about Kenyan journalists especially the business scribes is lack of background check on a ‘success’ story. We’ve seen many fraud characters sold as ultimate success only to turn out later as scams after swindling the unsuspecting public.

Media instead of digging deep into their stories before publishing, will but things from the surface and run with it as the truth. Same githeri media has found romantic words to describe scammers, words like city, flamboyant businessman graces headlines without going behind to establish existence of such businesses. Most of these people are frauds of the planet.



In Kenya you can be anything as long as you get some malnourished journalist to comb your dirty past/background and paint you as a saint. Getting yourself profiles on business journals and dailies like Nation’s Business Daily is always a plus to cloth a shady past and walk around like the savior.

If you do your background check for example on all the real estate scams that have hit Kenya, you’ll realize one common factor, the duping projects were at one point pushed and overhyped by the media. It’s in every legitimate and fraudster investment company to run to the media and capture the naive public who have complete interest in mainstream media and buys anything they sell. What they forget is, the mainstream never does any background check and if they do, they’ll blur the dirt if they’re paid well.

24th March, 2020, Business Daily carried one of those rags to riches stories about one Mwenda Thuranira, the proprietor of MySpace Real Estate Company, a motivating story from a fave value. It painted a picture of a poor man who started off as a casual labourer to being a real estate mogul, on a normal day, this doesn’t happen but the uniqueness of the story gave it a news value and that’s how it ended up being on papers.

Something unusual happened, Business Daily, pulled down the story from its online platform, hours after it had been posted.

SOURCE: NairobiExposed