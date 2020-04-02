Why most parents are taking children back to the villages, can’t feed them in Nairobi

Of course all hoof eaters are already having it rough, with the prevailing difficulties occasioned by the COVID-19 epidemic

However, there is a special category who are having real nightmares. Any hoof eater, with at least three male children aged between 10 and 15

These are champion ugali eaters. They do what a Luo can refer to as “beto kwon ka tinga”. They pinch and swallow so fast as if competing against each other

Like a tea picker, you’d think there is a basket behind them, where they are throwing the pinched ugali, but they are actually throwing the lumps inside their mouths

They never get full and will only stop when there is no food left in the plate. Now that schools are closed, there concentration is 100% on food

Having three such terrorists inside your house calls for a divine intervention

And remember, the more this tasteless lump of white starch called ugali becomes scarce, the more delicious it becomes

When you go to bed tonight, please remember to plead with Wanyonyi, to intercede for these parents in your prayer

Lastly, there is a new sheriff in town. There is a new CEO, a Ndegwa at the helm of Kenya’s largest telcos, Safaricom

As far as we all know, visitors arrive loaded with goodies. What have you brought us? We need data at “bei karibu na bure” now that we aren’t leaving home, idling in the house, which means we are spending more on calls and data

Give us what you have brought us!

Great evening my fellow Southerners!!