WHY Mike Oliver slept with so many Nairobi women, married and single; sex is cheap, race?

By Munglu D

The main reason Mike Oliver had all those women may not necessarily be that he had money, but because he was white.

Black, and, especially, continental African women have this inferiority complex when it comes to the possibility of having sex with a white man, even if that white man is the age of Mwai Kibaki, not the age of K’Ageke Jachina.

Why this is so is a matter of conjecture, but it may have something to do with all the complexities of navigating race relations while black, and, in the backdrop of colonialism, Christianity and, to the black people in the western world, slavery.

And to be fair to black/African women, the same phenomenon also exists in African/Black men, who view a sexual spree with the caucasian (white) woman as some profound historic victory over all the years ages that he was denied, by law and eugenics, a rendezvous with the white woman, until now.

We have a problem, as a people.