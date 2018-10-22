Why I think Satan Lives and Roams In Nairobi, Sample this…..

By Njoki wa Chege via FB

….then after having Nairobi life fuck me around, after going for interviews somewhere in Ngara, and found out its that marketing or rather conning game of “Ukiscratch hapa uta Win kitu na uki fail utalipa 100” sales thing… then going for modeling auditions – that I paid for , then modeling job that paid a mere 3k for a whole night out, after being duped that there’s a modeling job somewhere and on going it was some disgusting “webcam modeling porn” job

… then going to a bar around town to ask for a job [no experience whatsoever] and the owner was interested in other things… then working for a some BPO company in South B that didn’t even honor their word, and working for a management firm in CBD for a guy who googled materials to present and then refused to pay me at the end of the month coz i wasn’t nice enough.,..after giving out fliers on Uhuru highway traffic and in and around homes at Spring valley …after working for some company that was never paying on time but NaHuko 25th….getting late on rent and sleeping hungry coz you don’t wanna bother people ….getting depressed with life all alone……….

then Landing a job at some bank and the manager wanted me to submit sexually, [not that having sex is bad, its so damn good] but Blackmail, I don’t submit to Sexual Blackmail even Today…after hii mateso yoooote, and a “good” bank job, I f*cking resigned from that bank [and went home at 10AM to folks that didn’t understand….they were very harsh]…then I got a job 8 months later which still sucked big-time…some folks swindling me off a spare-part shop, Imagine how many people/ women go through such & even worse shit….Alafu mtu akuje kusema hapa “Your Wealth is in Heaven” …”We all have 24hrs” …”It’s your fault you’re in that situation” ..”Work harder”

I don’t blame kina Monica who went and still go for short-cuts, nobody wants to be poor…there’s a thin line to going that route, very thin nowadays….I also met politicians / got introduced to best of them, But well…. it’s just that we have different levels of Conscience and thought process. I never judge. This, is life. Choose what you want.

Ata Sijui Izi MaFikra Zimetoka Wapi. Aki..🙄🙄🙄

In Kenya if we’re to be realistic,. you either steal, launder money, get a sponsor to launder with, get yourself a politician to steal with, bribe your way to tenders etc or go home…Genuineness is very much there, but very little.

I will need a drink today, ata kama ni supu