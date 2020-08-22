Why I pre-ordered Silas Nyanchwani’s novel ‘SEXCORCISED’, nothing to do with discount but..

By Onyinkwa Onyakundi via FB

Every post that Silas Gisiora Nyanchwani does on Facebook is a gem, which makes you wonder how he ended up being an Arsenal fan. The posts are all not only long and captivating, but have this way of sucking you in and keeping you there in a ‘vice grip’ until you are done. They are not write ups i’d advice anyone to start reading whilst watching over boiling milk to ensure it don’t pour, because doing so is likely to end in tears. And they come thick and fast.

And that is not all he does. Dude had until very recently been a columnist with ‘The Standard’, in addition to writing for other publications. And have i mentioned his blog ‘Nairobi Cool’? In a line, ‘every time he types on his keyboard, or puts pen to paper, he weaves magic’. If his pieces were books, they are what i would call ‘unputdownable’. And guess what, he now actually has a book out, with a couple of others still in the pipeline!

His book ‘Sexorcised’ can only be one thing ~ ‘Unputdownable’. To lay your hands on it, all you got to do is to pre-order it by following the link below because he’ll only be publishing a limited number of copies initially. It’ll be retailing at just a thousand bob ~ or $10 ~ but will be available on Amazon a little later for y’all outside Kenya. The first 500 orders get a handsome discount too!

