Why I paralyzed her after eating my fare – Kitui man opens up

It is a tale that is strange, horrific, and almost unreal. The ‘kukula fare’ movement of Kenyan women has suffered a blow after men have now decided to go diabolical since you cannot sue for a refund.

City women are known for asking for transport/facilitation fees to show up for dates only to switch off phones or issue flimsy excuses once they get the money.

Well, this lowkey ‘thievery’ turned awry for a city woman identified as Irene.

She is reported to have lost her mobility a day after failing to turn up at the home of her Kitui lover despite having been sent money for her transport.

The resident of Mwiki, woke up on Saturday but her legs were weak, she couldn’t stand nor move, according to K24

A Nairobi woman is alleged to have lost mobility a day after failing to turn up at the home of her kitui lover despite having being sent money for her transport.Irene, a resident of Mwiki, woke up on Saturday but her legs were weak, she couldn’t stand nor move. #K24ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/yLGePhFIVF

— K24 TV (@K24Tv) January 25, 2021

The man said that the girl child has made men sofa for a long time and it was the write moment for payback.