Why Do Couples Fall Out Of Love? What Happened To Ababu Namwaba And Lovely Wife Priscah Mwaro?

WHY DO COUPLES FALL OUT OF LOVE?

By Fred G

One of the biggest challenges with all romantic relationships, including marriage, is that people fall out of love. Falling out of love is akin to poison in the blood stream. Unless it is cured promptly, it permeates every part of the body, attacking critical organs resulting in irreparable damage or even death.

So you ask, why do people fall out of love?



It is not like there is a specific reason. It is true that there is team #borauhai, people who enter relationships, even marriage, because they fear being alone or perhaps out of pity. “Naona naweza ishi na huyu.”

But there are many couples who were once deeply in love who, over time, find themselves living like strangers in the same house.

So, here is the reason: People fall out of love simply because they are human. When love reaches the zenith, it takes great effort to keep it there. The zenith is usually narrow and slippery. The natural progression is downwards. Sometimes it hits rock bottom and that’s when you hear words like “irreconcilable differences” or “we don’t love each other anymore.”



Maintaining a healthy relationship takes hard work, by both parties. It is very similar to waking up every morning and labouring for hours to put food on the table. No relationship can miraculously stay healthy without work. However, if only one party is building while the other is pulling down, the result is frustration. Prayer does help. It is one of the key ingredients for success. But it is not enough. Even going to church together and acting like the model couple cannot cure falling out of love. The parties must exercise maturity, communicate daily and, most importantly, seek to understand each other’s needs. They must then take deliberate steps to address those needs to each other’s satisfaction.



Editor’s Note: if your relationship/marriage is struggling, you are not alone. Almost everyone you meet on these streets is struggling with a relationship or two. But as you may very well know, we don’t live our real lives on social media. Plus kila mtu anapambana na hali yake.