Why Daddy Owen Must Move On, Can’t Trust This Gender Anymore

By Silas Gisiora Nyanchwani via fb

My Remarks On Daddy Owen.

I have not yet verified the claims that Daddy Owen was dumped by his wife. But if she did, and she went for a richer man, I want share a few words of encouragement with my brother.

I like Daddy Owen. We have danced to his music and it has uplifted us. His song with that Sarkozy kid is always on rotation on my playlist. Daddy Owen reminded us Solomon’s everlasting words, “yote ni vanity.”

Daddy Owen is still talented and can still hit the studio and release another banger. If short on cash, he will still make more.

Those close to him need to tell him not to lose sleep because she left. He should move on. Immediately. Get a replacement as fast as possible.

Covid-19 came to teach men that Hypergamy is cruel. And the antidote to Hypergamy is men focussing on themselves, being constantly aware that she is never yours, just your turn.

In the mean time men must keep building their frame, making money and going for high-value women. A high value woman will stick with you through think and thin.

For men who snatch people’s wives, the heartbreak she will serve you will be worse. No man ever snatched another man’s wife and lived to tell.