Why comedian Erick Omondi separated with long time fiance Chantal Grazioli

Comedian Eric Omondi says his ex-lover Chantal Grazioli requested to fly back to her native country, Italy, to start her life afresh.

The president of comedy in Africa said upon granting Chantal her wish, they agreed that they terminate their romantic relationship but remain as friends.

Erick said that Kenyans didn’t know that Chantal had never been Kenyan,remained Italian and always jetted into Kenya as a tourist and thus cannot work in the country.

Omondi said that fiance Chantal Grazioli asked him to permanently stay in Italy and get formal employment there.

“Given we would stay far apart from each other over an unknown period, we reached a mutual agreement to end the relationship,” Eric Omondi said

“However, it doesn’t mean that our paths will never cross. There is a possibility, maybe a high one, that we will get back together some day,” said the funnyman.

Eric Omondi’s revelation comes a few hours after the humorist took to Instagram to announce his split from the model.

“I will miss you,” read a part of Eric Omondi’s lengthy post.

“I met you when you were only 19. I have known you for 4 and a half years. [I have] shared and created some of the best moments in life with you. You changed my life completely.

“As you move into your new phase in life — with or without me — I want to wish you all the best, my love.

“The paths that brought us together are now facing different directions, and as you move on in your path, I wish you the best life has to offer.

“I pray to God Almighty that He may keep you… May He lead you…

“May He watch over you…I want to let you know that I will always be here for you anytime, every time. As you fly away, my Love, may you glow, shine like the angel that you are.

“I will miss you. Every moment. Every single moment. You are the best thing that happened to me! Na kwa wale wadau wadaku, Chantal and I are okay. We were friends long before we were lovers and our friendship stays for life.

“And to those young men and women who prefer to take each others’ lives at the end of a relationship, let this be a lesson to you all. You do not own a person and it doesn’t always work out. Anyway, guys have yourselves a blessed day and remember to wish Chantal a happy birthday this coming Friday.”