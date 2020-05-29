Why Citizen TV news editor Asha Mwili RESIGNED

Citizen TV’s editor Asha Mwilu has resigned from the Royal Media Services (RMS) station

She preached to the world her resignation via her official social media handle/Twitter account, Ms. Mwilu said she was leaving to launch her own start-up company.

She thanked her seniors for guiding her in the profession, terming them bright minds, she singled out Linus Kaikai, Joe Ageyo, Pamela Asigi and Jamila Mohamed.

“Some personal news: I’m leaving @citizentvkenya to launch my start-up. I’ve worked under the guidance of the brilliant @jageyo @LinusKaikai @pamela_asigi and @JamilaMohamed, YvonneOkwara @WaihigaMwaura @mzingizi @MKapombe @Mwanikih @Fchurii @wfayzah @VickyRubadiri @TrevorOmbija @raquel_muigai and the entire @citizentvkenya team. Thank you for being amazing colleagues.” said Asha Mwilu.

She also appreciated all who have been watching her stories and giving her feedback and encouragement.

Ms. Mwilu added that she cant wait to share details of her new projects with world.