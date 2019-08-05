Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Why both Governor Sonko and Hon Millie Odhiambo were wrong; dick-clit size, fertility are beyond human control

Why both Governor Sonko and Hon Millie Odhiambo were wrong; dick-clit size, fertility are beyond human control

Leave a Comment

By Arap Doyo

It’s sickening that a man in a top public office is insulting a woman on the basis of her ability to give birth.

In the same breath, it is a tragedy that a woman is insulting a man, as a comeback, on the basis of the size of his manhood.

Natural stuff that no human chooses or has control over. A town of two fools.

The society on the other hand has chosen to see one of the two individuals involved as being on the right. A town of many fools.

Silas Nyanchwani adds:

The worst thing you can tell a man, or mock a man for is the size of his manhood.

The worst mockery you can extend to a woman is her infertility or barrenness. In fact, when Abraham impregnated the maid, at the request of Sarah, the maid started to mock Sarah a great deal.

Both adults crossed the line.
It is that simple.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies