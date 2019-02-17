Why are you neglecting our dad, Diamond’s sister demands actions from the Singer

Zubeda Juma, Diamond’s half sister who lives in London has jetted in Tanzania demanding answers from Diamond as to why he has neglected their ailing father, Nasib Abdul Juma; ”Naishi London, nimekuja Tanzania kwa ajili ya baba, Mzee Abdul. Actually, nimekua na baba kama kipindi cha miezi sita. Nimesikiliza, nimeangalia YouTube kama ni kweli au si kweli kwamba you are not willing kuongea na Mzee Abdul. Why are you hesitant not to come see your dad? That is what I want to know, why? What has he done really?”



Zubeda is disappointed that her brother has refused to check on their father whom she says is languishing away with a swollen foot; ”Please, I could say beg of you, because I have never been near you, please if possible to see each other, to sit down, to talk and see if we can sort out this problem between you and your dad. He is very ill, actually, I have got pictures of your daddy’s legs.”

She disclosed that her father always cries when they speak due to the pain. She noted that she will be even happier if he and Mama Sandra (Diamond’s mother) were to see her.

Diamond’s relationship with his father has never been good. He, in the past, said that his father neglected him when he was young and that he is not close to him as he is with his mother; ”Babangu tunawasiliana naye…Upande wa kumsaidia namsaidia ikiwa sina uwezo pia sina uwezo. Lakini bahati mbaya hatuna ukaribu kama nilivyo na mamangu, Kuishi pamoja, Kusafiri pamoja. Hatujazoena hivyo, kwa pengine watu kuniona siko na yeye katika hadara wanaona kama Diamond ana vita na babake.

Kuna baadhi ya watu wengine wamekuwa na mazoea mabaya ya kwenda na Babangu getini Kwangu na kumpigisha picha kisha waseme nimemfungia geti, sio fresh aisee. Sio kila mtoto ambaye haishi ma wazazi wake mambo yao sio fresh.”

As close as a month ago, Abdul was crying out that he has been sidelined by his famous son and for starters pleaded to be invited to his planned wedding.