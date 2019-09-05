Who will stop him? Pastor Ngang’a dances “tetema” in church

Controversial City Pastor Ng’ang’a has been on a roll after back to back trending on social media for all the wrong reasons. The man of God has a unique way of administering the Gospel to his flock that many deem unacceptable.

Barely a few weeks ago a video showing him casting out demons from a lady congregant and slapping her breasts vigorously in the act. Another time not so long ago he was taped attempting to solve a simple mathematic equation that he failed, thus earning him the nickname ‘mazmatc’! Where he hasn’t managed to anger Kenyans, he has caused a boatload of laughter with his comic antics.

This time he managed to crack many ribs after he was shown dancing something that resembles the popular Tanzanian song and dance style ‘Tetema’. Many are however sympathizing with him calling for his immediate hospitalization at Mathare Hospital in the mental wing. Many Kenyans poured out their concern at the state of his health after the video dropped.

Here are Kenyans reactions:

“Mutua you should burn Pastor Ng’ang’a.. That man is practising real porn in the church currently I’m getting influence. Please serve us from that porn” anonymous

Joyce Namagembe The man is going crazy

Juliet Kibunjah 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂i found myself loving this pastor… Huyu ni wale backbenchers walikuwa vichwa ngumu akaona hawezi survive Nairobi hivyo and came with an idea of starting a church lol

Mwari WA Wathiga Hajafanya mazmatic vizuri

Princess Tianah 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣aky serekali ilisema isaidii nganga kabsaa

Joen Shilla Maina Uuuuuui uyu ni kugoroka aqi😅😂😂

Betty Diana Francine Kyla, Phiby Anna Ngele, Esther Mumo,mmeona bishop Ng’ang’a akitetema😂😂😂

Charity Muriuki Should be admitted math are mental ward

Image result for crazy gif

Consolata Mbogo Something is depressing this man,he need medical checkup

Joy Kariuki Virginia Mwíhaki,KUJA TUCHEKE TUKI TETEMA…..

Teresa Omwoyo Psycho. I pity the woman who lives under the same roof with this mentally unstable idiot

Stewart Martha Aki this guy needs help, it’s no longer a laughing matter

Kuthima Hilda Njeri Caroline kuja tupeleke huyu mathare

Macy Gray U can’t mock God like thise really sad

Cheptab Arap Maritim Mlisema church iko wapi. Aiiii sasa nitakuwa naonea media tu? Hii church hakuna kuboeka… Naenda na naenda.

Nannie Sally Ile damu alimwaga ya ule mama aligonga na gari na akafa ndo inamfuata na bado hadi utubu🙄🙄

Puri Wambeere I can’t judge bt mungu tembelea huyu pastor asinje akapotosha watu wako.