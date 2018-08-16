WHAT Francis Atwoli TOLD Jeff Koinange; Young Wife, 74 Children, 5 Million Watch and Perfect Sex at 69



Workers union boss Francis Atwoli stunned TV viewers on Wednesday night with praises for his new wife and the mention of his Sh5 million gold watch during an interview.

The Cotu Secretary General confirmed his marriage to presenter Mary Kilobi who is half his age.

While explaining why he married Kilobi, Atwoli said his second wife chose to engage in politics despite his advise against this.

“The reason I asked her not to pursue politics was that I needed somebody to take care of me. Since she joined politics, I married Kilobi so that she attends to me,” he said.

The SG met 34-year-old Kilobi in Kampala 13 years ago while she was an intern at the Uganda Broadcasting Corporation.

“I was in the company with my second wife whom I released to do politics. At that particular time, we talked … she was still young … I told her that when she matured, whether it would take 1,000 years, I would marry her.”

Kilobi was 21 and a student at Makerere University at the time.

“She came back to Kenya and got job with Standard. I trust her … she is my assistant and my love and she takes care of me,” Atwoli said.

Interview host Jeff Koinange, of Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange Live show, asked Atwoli about their sexual relations.

The SG said: “Age does not matter. There is no age limit between a man and a woman. Kazi bado nafanya mbaya sana. Katiba bado nasoma (I am still doing a thorough job. I am still reading the constitution).”

When claims of an affair came up int he interview, Atwoli reiterated that Kilobi is a good woman.

“That’s my wife number two because the second wife went into politics. I knew her 13 years ago. She is a cute girl and is very committed and loving.”

He went on to describe himself as a mature and respected person whose actions are tied to his work.

The boss of the Central Organization of Trade Unions talked about his opulent lifestyle, giving details of how he paid for the gold watch in installments.

“Most people do not know me. Sometimes they over-value me and sometimes they under-value me,” he said.

“People are claiming that my watch is worth Sh2 million. They are undervaluing me. My watch is worth Sh5 million … it is the Frank Muller original bought in Switzerland. You must have a certificate to own this watch. It’s pure gold which I paid for in installments.”

Atwoli also said he has cows, 17 children of his own and 74 children who are not biological.

“I have two cars for myself and I also want Mary to have a comfortable life due to the nature of job that she does,” he said.