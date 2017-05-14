This Went VIRAL on the Occasion of MOTHERS DAY, a Must Read

By F G

Today was mother’s day and I thought I should share an experience I have witnessed in the past few months. Our cat recently gave birth to four lovely kittens. We have since given out three much to the chagrin of my boys who wanted to keep all four.

There are two things which struck me about the relationship between the cat and her kittens. One, a few days after delivery, the mother cat carried all her four children from the relative warmth and safety of the house and hid them under a stack of left over wood. She would return to the house regularly for food and water but we never saw the kittens again for nearly two weeks.

I later learnt that newborn kittens are blind and rely wholly on the mother for protection. The act of hiding them is to protect them from predators and tom cats.

The second, not totally surprising act has become evident over the last few weeks. Whenever I put food for the cat and her kittens in a bowl, she will not eat. In fact, she will stay a reasonable distance watching as the kittens enjoy their food. She won’t touch the food till the kittens have fed and left. This is simply amazing but is not totally surprising.

Mothers are very very special. Mother cats sacrifice everything including comfort and food for their young ones. Our human mothers do not only sacrifice food and comfort, they sometimes sacrifice health and life itself for their children.

So special is a mother’s love that God compares his own relationship with us to that of a mother and her babies.

“As a mother comforts her child, so will I comfort you; and you will be comforted over Jerusalem.” Isaiah 66:13

Although the Devil has created counterfeits and invaded families leading to much trouble including GBV, this is what God intended a mother’s love to be. Pure, sure, unconditional, perpetual. In fact, God having foreseen these troubles said this through the Psalmist.

“Even if my father and mother abandoned me, the Lord would take me in. Psalms 27:10.

To all mothers reading this, I love you all. May God break open the boundaries so that blessings will overwhelm you. Amen.