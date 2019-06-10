Weekend festival turns charade after sound complications ,stopping artists performance

The much-anticipated Tomorrow Leaders’ Festival by Jamaican Grammy Award-winning reggae family Morgan Heritage went down at the Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.
The concert boasted of a huge line-up of local and international artistes, including Alaine, J Boog, Jemere Morgan, African acts Stone Bwoy and Jose Chameleon, and local acts Wyre the Lovechild, Naiboi and Shiko Femi One.
The aim of the event was to raise funds and awareness for youth leadership development programmes in Africa and Jamaica.
The much hyped event was a charade after performances were interfered with technical hitches giving some artists hard time to perform.
Jamaican singer Alaine took to Twitter yesterday morning to apologize to her fans after her performance was cut short. Fans were left yearning for more after she was forced to leave stage because of sound issues.
I give thanks for God’s mercy and grace. Kenya I love you❤️❤️❤️, it’s really been too long.. felt so good to be around all of you. You embraced me like family. I love you. Last nights performance was truly a challenge from sound issues(my singers and I couldn’t hear ourselves on stage), to my show being cut short🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️( We had more to give, waaaay more) . But I gave my all with the cards I was dealt. Thank you for standing in the rain and singing along and giving praise because ‘Jah is So Good to we🙋🏽♀️and gives us HOPE’. I look forward to really getting a chance to give a performance where I truly settle in and truly vibe with you like you know we always do when I’m in town. I Loooove singing for you. YOU ARE ME❤️❤️❤️Asante Sana, your love is incomparable. #Kenya #Nairobi #NakupendaPia #IDo #AsanteSana #BetterLife 📸 @thereeldice
